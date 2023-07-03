Brooklyn residents still on edge in aftermath of mass shooting in Baltimore: 'All I heard was shots'

Brooklyn residents still on edge in aftermath of mass shooting in Baltimore:

BALTIMORE -- The Brooklyn community Is still processing a mass shooting that played out during a beloved neighborhood celebration.

Police were back out in the community Monday going door-to-door passing out Metro Crime Stopper flyers with the victims' photos on it.

Baltimore police said two were killed and 28 were shot, including more than a dozen teenagers. Four of those who were shot remain in critical condition.

People in the community are still in shock that the block party celebrating "Brooklyn Day" ended in violence.

There is still a heavy police presence in Brooklyn Homes today.



Community members are working to clean up the remnants of the block party.



We’re back out here today speaking with neighbors. @wjz pic.twitter.com/dOjX0eYzEM — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) July 3, 2023

Mike, who didn't want to use his last name, said he has lived in Brooklyn Homes for 20 years, and for the past six years, he cooked food at the block party.

"You know they knew the curfew," Mike said. "We shut down. It was an hour late but I stopped cooking at 11."

He said in all his years cooking at the party there has never been any violence.

"I just sat down and all I heard was shots," Mike said.

Several community members who were too afraid to go on camera told WJZ the block party is an annual tradition meant to connect the community, and not rip it apart.

"It's really bad with all this going on," said Sandra Stoddart.

Community members told WJZ News they want to move out of Brooklyn Homes now, and others are hoping for healing in this community.

"We all know we live in a tough time," Mike said. "If we could all just come together, it would be good."

The city is working overtime in the community following the tragedy to provide resources to those who need them.

They will be doing this over the next several weeks.

"The loss of our South Baltimore neighbors is not easy," said interim MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "We know that families in the community, and all of us at this time, will face the trauma associated with this event, these losses, these injuries for years to come."

Community members will gather Monday night to march through the Brooklyn neighborhood.

