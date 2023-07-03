Baltimore funnels assistance to Brooklyn neighborhood after deadly mass shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City office has deployed public health resources after a mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood.

At the head of the efforts to bring relief to a shocked community, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement has been mobilizing resources since 12:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

"MONSE has been on the ground as part of a full coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization response and CNS are pulling together resources which include the following mental health counseling with partners from Baltimore Crisis Response incorporated Catholic Charities, Red Cross of Central Maryland, and transformation health," Stephanie Mavronis, Interim Director of the Mayor's Office of neighborhood safety and engagement.

Mavronis said Baltimore City Public Schools social workers familiar with the Brooklyn community were deployed on site, along with housing and rental assistance services, with partners from the Baltimore City Department of Housing.

Childcare and educational services with the Maryland State Department of Education, snap assistance with the Department of Human Services, and complex mediation teams from Safe Streets are also providing assistance.

MONSE staff and other partners are expected to remain at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center providing assistance from 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. until July 7, Baltimore City Public School said.

City Schools made a statement on the shooting Monday afternoon, saying, "City Schools is deeply saddened by the shooting in the Brooklyn Park area. We are working alongside the City of Baltimore to provide mental health supports to the community."

Social workers and peer-navigators are also available at the Enoch Pratt Free Library until 8 p.m.

