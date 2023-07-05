Governor Moore promises 'justice and peace' to victims of Brooklyn mass shooting; no suspects identified

Governor Moore promises ‘justice and peace’ to victims of Brooklyn mass shooting; no suspects id

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore arrived at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center Tuesday afternoon for his first visit here since a mass shooting stunned the neighborhood early Sunday morning.

"This is not a response to an incident. This is a response to a chronic challenge that this community has been facing," Moore told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "We want the community to know collectively we stand together."

Thirty people were shot at the Brooklyn Day block party. Two of them, 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

"I am not letting up. I will not stop until we get Justice!" Gonzalez's mother wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Moore visited several of those injured by the gunfire at Shock Trauma before heading to Brooklyn.

"I have had a chance to meet with them. In fact, we just spent four hours over at Shock Trauma," Moore said. "To all of the victims and all of their families, the message is, 'We grieve with you. Our hearts are broken with you.'"

Brooklyn is getting support from the federal delegation as well.

"This is a dark moment. People who shouldn't have guns have guns, and they're causing all types of harm," said Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland).

Cardin told Hellgren the delegation is working for additional federal resources for Baltimore.

"That includes in the U.S. Attorney's office and in the FBI and all the related agencies," Cardin said. "It's just a horrible tragedy. Lives have been lost. It's just unspeakable what has happened. We need to make sure it doesn't happen again. …It's more than words. We need deeds."

The shooters remain at large.

The mayor said they were no investigative updates Tuesday.

Police continue to interview witnesses and there is still a $28,000 reward for information leading to any arrests in the killings as the Brooklyn community works to heal.

"There are two things that we are in search of, and we are not going to stop until we find them: Justice and peace," Moore said. "Justice and peace for them, for the families and their community, and we're not stopping until we get it."