Brooklyn community grieving after deadly weekend mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- It's the Fourth of July, but the holiday is somber in South Baltimore.

"It tragic that all of this is happening," LaTia Perry of Brooklyn said.

The community is still hurting after the mass shooting that happened during a block party in the Brooklyn Homes community early Sunday morning.

Two young people were killed and 28 other people were injured.

"It's kind of frightening," Arthur Comegys of Baltimore said. "Just what's going on with the city is real frightening."

WJZ stopped in at the Brooklyn Homes community center, where the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement has set up its Peace Mobile.

RIGHT NOW: Gov. Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore are in Brooklyn Homes right now meeting with community members, the Mayor and the Commissioner @wjz pic.twitter.com/0nzEB36mH0 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) July 4, 2023

They're offering neighbors household items and other resources. They've been out here every day since the shooting.

"I think it's a good thing when city and neighborhoods and government and all working together," Comegys said. "We could have some positive things come from this."

The community is also getting support from their own neighbors.

Pastor Billy Humphrey grew up in Brooklyn and now runs a community-based nonprofit called City of Refuge Baltimore.

He grilled free hot dogs for his neighbors on the Fourth of July.

"There's a sense that we are neglected, and I want to contradict that mindset and show that we're here, and we care, and we love and we want to support," Billy Humphrey of City Of Refuge Baltimore said.

While neighbors are happy to see the support, they're hoping more can be done to prevent tragedies like this one from happening again.

They tell us they want to see stronger security in their community.

"Probably more video cameras placed around the property," Comegys said.

They would also like to see more engagement with young people.

Many of the victims of this mass shooting were just teenagers.

Community members said there needs to be more resources for them.

"We have to set an example for them because they're going to be the ones to take care of us when we're old," Perry said.

Gov. Wes Moore visited the Brooklyn Homes community on Tuesday. He spoke about the tragic outcome of the shooting alongside Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and several state representatives.

Moore said it was important to make sure that the families of the gunshot victims felt supported and that something would be done about the violence.

"I think, frankly, people are tired of the finger-pointing and the politics, and nothing happens, and nothing gets done except we continue going from tragedy to tragedy," he said. "They want us to work together. They want us to come up with long-term solutions."