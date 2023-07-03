Baltimore mass shooting update: Four remain critical after 30 shot, two killed at Brooklyn block party

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore mayor's office has deployed public health resources and an investigation is ongoing after at least two suspects opened fire at a block party over the weekend in South Baltimore, killing two and wounding 28, police said.

Most of the victims were teenagers. Seven victims remain hospitalized, four of whom are in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley could not say Monday whether investigators believe the mass shooting was targeted or indiscriminate, but said multiple weapons and casings were recovered from the scene.

Worley said investigators are pursuing multiple leads but appealed to the community for more video evidence from the scene. Suspect descriptions have not been released as of Monday afternoon.

"We need to speak to right now our detectives who are still working through interviewing every one of the victims," the acting commissioner said. "We will continue to pursue any leads so that's why we need help from the community because we have only touched some of the video that's out there. Everyone had had their cameras working and had their phones working and there's much more video out there that we have to look at."

Mayor Brandon Scott said the event in the Brooklyn Homes community is known as Brooklyn Day, an annual block party that has been held for the last 27 years.

Worley said the date of the block party is different every year, and his department typically learns of the event through social media fliers to have a police presence. This year, he said the department never found a flier and found out about the event hours before.

Last years event had a permit, and as a result, police put a complete operations plan in place, Worley said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the event on the 800 block of Gretna Court.

An 18-year-old woman, identified as Aaliyah Gonzalez, was pronounced dead on the scene. Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at a local hospital.

Two 13-year-olds, a 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds, five 16-year-olds, four 17-year-olds, five 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 20-year-old, a 22-year-old, a 23-year-old, a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $28,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland pic.twitter.com/sP952ABW0V — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 3, 2023

Police found nine additional victims on the scene while 20 more victims walked into hospitals throughout the region, Worley said Sunday.

Stefanie Mavronis, Interim Executive Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said Monday the agency is standing up resources to provide direct assistance in the neighborhood.

She said the agency is bringing together a host of partners to provide services from mental health counseling and support to employment assistance and conflict mediation.

"As of yesterday, as of 12 noon, MONSE has been on the ground as part of a fully Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response or CNSR, pulling together resources which include the following: mental health counseling with partners from Baltimore Crisis Response Incorporated, Catholic Charities, Red Cross of Central Maryland, and transformation health," she said. "We also have Baltimore City Public Schools social workers familiar with the immediate community on site."

Further agencies assisting include the city's Department of Housing and Community Development, Safe Streets and the Mayor's Office of Children and Families Success.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

