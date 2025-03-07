73% of Baltimore-area residents are concerned about the impact of climate change, JHU report says

Residents in the Baltimore area are concerned about the impacts of climate change, according to a report released by Johns Hopkins University Thursday.

The report is based on a 2023 Baltimore area survey of 1,532 respondents. 818 of the respondents were from Baltimore City, and 534 were from Baltimore County.

Baltimore-area residents concerned about climate change

The study found that 73% of Baltimore-area residents are concerned that climate change will personally impact them.

Baltimore City residents showed greater concern about personal harm from climate change in the future than Baltimore County residents. When it comes to the economic impact of climate change, 74% of Baltimore County residents expect higher costs due to climate change in the next five years, compared to 66% of city residents.

Overall, 70% of Baltimore-area residents believe climate change will increase costs for people and businesses in the next five years, with 43% expecting "somewhat higher costs."

Race, age, and class differences

Climate change attitudes are different based on age and economic class, according to the survey. Unlike previous national studies that found younger people more concerned about climate change, Baltimore-area residents showed consistent levels of worry regardless of age.

The survey found no significant differences among four age groups —18 to 25, 26 to 49, 50 to 74, and 75 and older, in their concern about future personal harm from climate change.

When looking at climate change attitudes across race, age, and class, however - researchers found a correlation.

"We found, however, differences at the intersection of race and class with high-income Black Baltimore-area residents being more likely to express concern about climate change than high-income White Baltimore-area residents, with the gap being largest among the highest income groups," researchers noted.

91.4% of wealthy Black residents with incomes over $110,000 were found to be most concerned about the future of climate change harm, compared to 62% of White residents in the same income group.

Contrary to national trends, the survey did not see significant differences in climate change attitudes based on age.

Broader climate change conversations

Data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication released in 2024 found that 8 in 10 Americans supported funding research into renewable energy, and 3 out of 4 support regulating carbon emissions, CBS News reported. More than 60% believed Congress should do more to address climate change.

In Maryland, renewable energy has been a topic of discussion, amid recent investments into electric vehicle infrastructure. In December 2024, the Maryland-based wind energy company U.S. Wind was approved to begin a major offshore wind project that is projected to power more than 718,000 homes in the region.

In February, climate risk modeling company First Street told CBS News that climate change could cause a $1.4 trillion loss in property value over the coming decades. Part of the projection is due to research showing that people are making climate-informed decisions on where to move, according to Jeremy Porter, First Street's head of climate implications research.