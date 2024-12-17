Maryland Department of Transportation to invest $30 million for 29 new electric vehicle charges

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation plans to bolster Maryland's electric vehicle infrastructure as part of its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

On Tuesday, the department issued a Request for Proposals that would make $30 million in federal funding available to build up to 29 new EV charging stations along 23 EV Alternative Fuel Corridors, which include interstates and major highways across the state.

RFP recipients will help execute a plan to put an EV charging station with at least four fast-charging ports every 50 miles along the corridors.

The state will award contracts to the best-value bidders, who will then design, build, operate, and maintain the charging stations.

Proposals are due by March 26, 2025. You can find the Request for Proposals here.

The NEVI program, which aims to create a nationwide interconnected, accessible, and reliable charging network, is not the only effort Maryland leaders have participated in to go electric.

Last week Governor Wes Moore announced a new program to expand the number of electric school buses across the state. That program allocates $17 million in granting funding for counties for electric school buses. Each country can receive up to $1.5 million, with an increased cap of $2 million for income-qualified applicants or large school districts.

In July, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill requiring all Baltimore vehicles to be electric by 2030.