13-year-old on ankle monitor accused of Baltimore carjacking's had 18 prior arrests, police say

A 13-year-old teen has been arrested after two alleged carjackings and a robbery in July, according to Baltimore Police.

According to BPD, the teen, whose identity has not been shared, had 18 prior felony arrests in the city.

One incident occurred on July 26, at approximately 6:44 a.m. in the 2300 block of Guilford Street. Two male juveniles exited a black Hyundai and approached a woman's vehicle, according to police.

The suspects allegedly entered her car and struck her multiple times with an unknown black object. The victim put her car in reverse, causing the suspects to flee in the Hyundai, police said.

Then on July 27, at around 5:31 a.m., three suspects pulled in front of a victim's car in the 100 block of East Lanvale Street, according to police. They allegedly demanded her keys, wallet and iPhone before driving away in her vehicle while a second car followed.

The third alleged attack happened July 28, at approximately 5:00 a.m. in the 200 block of East 24th Street, though it wasn't reported until Sunday evening. Three suspects approached a woman with a handgun, announced a robbery and stole her purse containing cash and house keys.

Investigators located both the suspects' vehicle and a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify

During the investigation, detectives identified the 13-year-old suspect through his ankle monitor GPS system. The device placed him at each incident location during the times of the crimes.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to the juvenile booking intake facility.

Baltimore struggles with youth crime

Youth crime, particularly carjackings and theft, has been a growing concern among Baltimore City residents in recent weeks.

In one notable case, Pastor Kenneth Moales Jr. was carjacked at gunpoint by a masked 6-year-old in Upper Fells Point. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Pratt Street near Broadway. His Audi was recovered 10 days later.

On July 5, a 10-year-old was among four juveniles who allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle and assaulted a man at a bus stop on Northern Parkway.

On June 22, a 14-year-old on GPS monitoring allegedly went on a crime spree in Northeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

In response to the rise in juvenile crimes, WJZ Investigates questioned Maryland's new acting secretary of Juvenile Services about balancing accountability and rehabilitation.

Betsy Fox Tolentino, acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, said the department is considering new strategies to reduce juvenile crime, including more monitoring, supervision and behavior-change programs.