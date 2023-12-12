Baltimore children rewarded with shopping spree, meeting Ravens at 'Shrimp and Gifts' event

BALTIMORE - More than 100 students from Baltimore City were treated to a surprise shopping spree as part of the 5th annual "Shrimp and Gifts" event.

The children were treated like royalty Tuesday night at a local Walmart, where they arrived in style.

"It's just mind-blowing like I'm in a dream," said Kamryn Allen.

"Like I'm floating in a world, like Ravens world," added Kingston Jackson.

Speaking of the Ravens, some players came out to support these young people, including rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is fresh off a big win on Sunday, and is now giving back to the community.

"I've been a part of little things like this myself, as a kid, so you know I grew up with 14 siblings, so it was hard for my dad," Flowers said. "So, I went to events like this, and to be able to be in the position to give back and show up to events like this and make people's day, means a lot."

Flowers, along with sponsors, including WJZ, make their day.

Each of these children were given $250 to shop for themselves and their family for the holidays.

"I got a hoverboard, this, and I got a football," one child said.

"An opportunity for us to say we love you, we see you, we are here for you, we are a part of this community," said Janet Currie, from Bank of America.

"And throughout the year, they'll always remember that they came to this Walmart and this Christmas party," added Jaquetta Bradley, from Walmart.

And for these deserving children from Baltimore City, it's nothing but a welcomed gift of gratitude this holiday season.