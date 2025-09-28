Baltimore bus and vehicle involved in crash that pushed into Federal Hill dining area

A city bus was involved in a crash on Sunday in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

Police said that around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle collided with a bus near the 1100 block of S. Charles Street. According to a witness, the bus involved was a Charm City Circulator bus.

The collision caused the vehicles and the bus to hit multiple unoccupied parked vehicles, according to police. Police said one of the unoccupied vehicles pushed into the barricade of an outdoor dining area, injuring a patron, who is expected to be OK.

A light pole was also knocked down, and a lot of debris was left on the street.

"The car ended up on the other side of the street with three other cars, and there were four cars at a bus stop on this side," said witness Fred Gibson.

Witness Olivia Gibson stated that the bus driver appeared to be distraught.

"She didn't hurt anybody," Gibson said. "I was sitting pretty close to the door when it happened, so I'm just so thankful that I'm OK."

Community mourns teen's death in collision with bus

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old passenger died after the car she was in was pushed into the path of a school bus by another vehicle, according to police. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was seriously injured.

The girl was identified as Blake Elliott, a student and soccer player at C. Milton High School in Bel Air.

Right after school let out on Sept. 18, Elliott's boyfriend, 17-year-old Zach Griffin, was driving on Route 543 with Elliott in the passenger seat.

As they were waiting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive, they were rear-ended by another car, pushing them into the path of an oncoming school bus.

"The loss has taken a toll on everyone who loved her," Blake's cousin said. "It has reminded us how quickly things can change."

Man dies after being struck by a Baltimore bus

In April, a 63-year-old man died after he fell into the street and was struck by a Charm City Circulator bus in downtown Baltimore, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the man, later identified as Damien Zakrzeski, stumbled and fell in front of the bus in the 1000 block of Fleet Street when he was run over. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.