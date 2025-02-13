Baltimore group provides lifeline for Black women who are caregivers

Binti Circle is a support network that reaches out to Black women who are caregivers. The nonprofit support group gathers in a Baltimore living room on the fourth Friday of each month.

Binti in Swahili means daughter.

"I think that is one thing that we do within the Binti Circle, we make the journey a little bit easier by having this sisterhood and support," said Dawnita Brown, the founder of Binti Circle.

Newly released research by Johns Hopkins reveals that family caregivers providing help to older adults increased by nearly six million between 2011 and 2022, increasing from 18.2 million to 24.1 million.

"Caregiving takes such a huge toll"

Brown said she knew from her experience the need was there to support Black women caregivers. After all, Black women have a long history of caregiving in the United States dating back to slavery.

"Overnight, I came home and I became a full-time caregiver with no resources and no community," Brown told WJZ. "So, I learned that through my journey that caregiving takes such a huge toll, mental, emotional, physical, and financial toll on you."

The sisterhood Binti Circle provides make the demands of caregiving, plus the unexpected challenges, easier to manage.

"It made a huge difference"

Women at various stages in their caregiving journey are welcome to join Binti Circle.

"To have this group, first of all, they allow me to vent, and I can vent without anybody judging what Ii have to say and that is freeing, very freeing," said Binti Circle member Kalin Thomas. "You want all their days to feel as pleasant and comfortable as possible."

Thomas said she uprooted her life and relocated back to Baltimore to care for her ill parents.

"It made a huge difference in how I was able to deal with the stress," Thomas said about Binti Circle. "There is a whole lot of stress caregiving, a whole lot of stress, and there are moments you go through depression even."

Thomas reflected on the need to be seen and belong while caring for her late parents

"My siblings and I, we just learned on the job, so to speak, we weren't prepared for it at all and there were a lot of things we struggled with, but I feel like we kind of just figured it out," Thomas said.

Thomas was figuring out how to take care of her aging parents while wanting to be independent.

"I was telling them when I first met them, I sure wish I had known about you when I first started caregiving, and I wish my sister had known," Thomas said about Binti Circle.

"Binti Circle is a lifeline"

Brown is advocating for caregivers who say they need support and want relief while being their for their parents.

"The Binti Circle is a lifeline, it's a lifeline for Black women caregivers," Brown said.