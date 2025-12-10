Preparations underway for Army-Navy game in Baltimore

The Army-Navy football game will return to Baltimore on Saturday, Dec. 13, and there are a lot of preparations still to be done.

There's a lot of excitement in the air for game organizers and businesses trying to cash in on the big event. Some are even calling this an extra home game for the football season.

Baltimore Police are also preparing for the game, especially with President Trump expected to stop by to catch the game.

The last time Baltimore hosted the Army-Navy game was in 2016.

Preparing for game day

Liv's Tavern in Federal Hill is gearing up for another busy Saturday.

For the Army-Navy game, Liv's plans to have its patio fully open, with some specials on tap all day.

"Having an extra game that is very comparable to a home game is really where we get that excitement," said Nick Riley, Liv's Tavern's events director. "Staff gets energized. There's a lot of people here. You can feel the energy in the building."

Damien Gero lives in Prince George's County, but he has come to the city for a Ravens game here and there. He said when he does, he feels safe.

"I mean, it can get rowdy, it's a game," Gero said. "But essentially, peoplea re just out to have fun, enjoy themselves and kind of just be in the spirit."

Baltimore Police are ramping up enforcement to make sure everyone feels like Gero.

In an email, police confirmed to WJZ that enhanced enforcement will include state and federal law enforcement partners as well.

That extra enforcement and the extra foot traffic are going to keep Allison Christian home. She lives in Federal Hill.

"We like to walk down [to Cross Street Market] and get a coffee or something like that on a Saturday. We probably won't do that this weekend just because of the craziness," Christian said. "People drinking, we have a baby, we're just trying to avoid all of that."

Restrictions for Army-Navy game

Drones won't be allowed to fly near or around M&T Bank Stadium for most of Saturday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland and the FBI - Baltimore Field Office announced Wednesday that there will be a Temporary Flight Restriction in place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Parking Authority of Baltimore City is encouraging those with parking permits to have them updated or renewed ahead of Saturday.

Stadium event restricted parking will be enforced, which includes towing cars found to be illegally parked.