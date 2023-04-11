Applications open for Baltimore's annual Crab Tank pitch competition

BALTIMORE -- Applications are now officially open for Crab Tank, an annual pitch competition in which small businesses and start-ups compete for $25,000.

The startup competition comes courtesy of Baltimore Homecoming, which launched the program in 2019.

The organization is accepting nominations from the public and applications from startups and businesses on the Baltimore Business Journal website.

In order to be eligible, participants must generate revenue through paying customers, be able to provide a live product/demonstration and live within 50 miles of Baltimore.

"This will be our third Crab Tank, and each year the competition provides innovative leaders with an opportunity to showcase their work, passion and potential in front of some of Baltimore's most engaged alumni and business leaders," said Matt Reeds, Baltimore Homecoming's deputy director. "Baltimore has a strong ecosystem of talent, which is why we wanted to expand our reach this year and hear from the community about who they want to see win the $25,000 grand prize."

Applications will close on May 26. Those interested in participating can find out more information here.

The 2019 winner was Arion Long, founder and CEO of Femly, an organization creating plant-based feminine products. In 2022 the winner was Susan Clayton, inventor and owner of WhitePaws RunMitts, an outdoor gear company best known for its patented, convertible and thumbless mittens.