Federal appeals court declines to rehear ex-Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby's perjury, mortgage fraud case

A federal appeals court denied a request to rehear an appeal of former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's perjury and mortgage fraud case, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The request was presented to the court, but no judges called for a vote on the matter, meaning the appeal was automatically denied, according to the document.

WJZ has reached out to Mosby's attorneys for comment.

Mortgage fraud conviction overturned

In July 2025, Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction was overturned by a federal appeals court. However, her perjury conviction was upheld, prompting the request for an appeal.

Mosby was convicted of mortgage fraud in February 2024 after a jury determined that she submitted a false mortgage application in 2021 as she was buying a home in Florida. She was serving as Baltimore State's Attorney at the time.

Mosby argued that she received $5,000 as a gift from her then-husband and said she used the money to purchase property, according to court documents. Prosecutors alleged that she included the $5,000 in her application to achieve a lower interest rate.

The Department of Justice argued that she did not receive a gift, but sent the money to her husband before he sent it back to her.

Following the convictions for mortgage fraud and perjury, Mosby was sentenced in May 2024 to three years of probation and one year of house arrest.

The mortgage fraud conviction was appealed shortly after her home detention ended.

In overturning the conviction, the district dropped its order for her to forfeit the home.

perjury conviction upheld

Mosby was found guilty of perjury in November 2023 after she allegedly lied about suffering business losses from COVID-19 to withdraw funds from her retirement account.

Court records show she used the funds to pay for vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby's conviction for perjury was upheld by the court.