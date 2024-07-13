Watch CBS News
Anthony Santander among five Baltimore Orioles headed to MLB's All-Star Game

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- As it turns out, the Baltimore Orioles will be well-represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was added as an injury replacement for Houston's Kyle Tucker, joining four other teammates.

The Orioles will have five players at the All-Star Game on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson were voted in as starters, while Corbin Burnes, Jordan Westburg and Santander were added to the All-Star squad.

Santander is batting .235 with 23 home runs and 57 runs batted in.

