Anthony Santander among five Baltimore Orioles headed to MLB's All-Star Game
BALTIMORE -- As it turns out, the Baltimore Orioles will be well-represented at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander was added as an injury replacement for Houston's Kyle Tucker, joining four other teammates.
The Orioles will have five players at the All-Star Game on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.
Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson were voted in as starters, while Corbin Burnes, Jordan Westburg and Santander were added to the All-Star squad.
Santander is batting .235 with 23 home runs and 57 runs batted in.