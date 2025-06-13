Maryland expert explains why annual physicals are important for long-term health

Scheduling an annual physical may feel routine, but a Maryland doctor says it's one of the most important things you can do for your long-term health.

Dr. Leonard Raucher, a primary care physician at LifeBridge Health, said too many people wait until something feels off, a risky strategy that could cost them later. He compares the annual visit to car maintenance.

Importance of annual physicals

"It's like getting your oil changed," Raucher said. "You're waiting for things to break down. Why not come in and make sure everything is okay now, so we don't have problems down the road?"

During a physical, doctors aren't just evaluating blood pressure or weight. They're checking for subtle warning signs and need full transparency from their patients to do that effectively.

One of the first questions Raucher asks patients is about their diet and exercise habits. But he admits not everyone is forthcoming.

"Unfortunately, no, not everyone is honest," he said. "The ones who are good about it usually are. But others leave things out, and that can be dangerous."

Sharing family history with your doctor

Another commonly skipped topic is family medical history.

"If everyone in your family dies of cancer, that's something I need to know," Raucher said. "That's a red flag for us to monitor."

Raucher also encourages patients to speak up about even seemingly minor symptoms, especially things they might find too personal or embarrassing to share.

"People hold back when it comes to things like bleeding or digestive issues," he said. "But those can be important clues."

He said even snoring can indicate a larger issue, like sleep apnea. While many patients dismiss it as a nuisance, Raucher urges them to think twice if their partner has moved to another room or they find themselves nodding off during the day.

"Those are warning signs we can treat if we know about them," Raucher explained.

And while it may be tempting to ask for "every test in the book," Raucher said that approach doesn't really exist.

"We test based on risk factors," he said. "That's why giving me specific information like a pain that won't go away, or a strange symptom, helps guide the care you get."

Even when tests come back with unexpected results, Raucher tells patients not to panic.

"Most of the time, it's not serious," he said. "If my staff calls you about your labs, it's probably routine. If I'm the one calling—okay, then you can be a little nervous," he added with a laugh.

Ultimately, Raucher wants patients to stop thinking of physicals as optional.

"Do you change your car's oil every 5,000 miles?" he asked. "So why aren't you doing that with your body? Preventing a heart attack is a hell of a lot easier than treating one."