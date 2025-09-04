Anne Arundel County leaders unveil Crownsville Hospital Memorial

Anne Arundel County leaders on Thursday unveiled a memorial in recognition of more than 1,700 individuals who lived and died at Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park, the former site of Crownsville State Hospital and were buried in unmarked graves.

The memorial is called "Say My Name Memorial."

Maryland invested $5 million to build the memorial.

After research by the Friends of Crownsville Hospital Patient Cemetery, the names of the individuals have been identified, according to the county.

"There are those who would rather conceal the horrors of Crownsville, but in our state we are lucky to be surrounded by heroes who are unafraid to speak the truth, and who will never let the forces of ignorance blot out history," Lt. Governor Aruna Miller said.

History of Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park

The facility, which opened in 1911 as a psychiatric hospital for Black patients before desegregating in 1963, was long plagued by reports of neglect and mistreatment, including allegations of medical experiments on patients, the Associated Press reported.

The first twelve patients arrived in March 1911 and were housed in a willow barn before the first building was completed, according to a historical timeline released by the county.

According to the Maryland State Archives, the hospital's "lack of adequate staff" contributed to patients not getting proper care. The hospital's population continued to decline from the 1960s until it closed in 2004 due to budget concerns.

In February 2025, the county shared its final transformation plan to make the park a place for nonprofit organizations that provide behavioral health services, food assistance, job training, and other health services to the community.

Then in August, the county launched a new support center for nonprofits on the property, with the goal of helping existing organizations expand by offering professional development and other services.

The Say My Name Memorial recognizes the names of individuals buried at the site between 1912 and 1965.