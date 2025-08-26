Anne Arundel County school bus drivers wait for counteroffer before deciding to strike

The union that represents some school bus drivers in Anne Arundel County is expecting a counteroffer from the Student Transportation of America (STA) by the end of the business day on Friday, before they determine whether to move forward with a strike.

UFCW MCGEO Local 1994 announced that bus drivers employed by Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and Re Wilson voted to authorize a strike for Monday. Union leaders said the latest contract proposal from STA, the management company, "failed to address core issues around fair pay and respect on the job."

"We remain hopeful this matter will be resolved quickly so we can continue providing safe, reliable services to area students," STA said in a statement.

Anne Arundel County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said he spoke with officials at STA and emphasized that "our students simply should not and cannot be pawns in a negotiating game."

"A strike, should there be one, will leave dozens of routes uncovered and students with no way to get to and from school," Dr. Bedell said in a statement.

Dr. Bedell said the drivers who are managed by STA transport about 7,250 students each day, primarily in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, and South River areas.

"That's very upsetting"

Parents in Anne Arundel County are concerned that a possible bus driver strike could disrupt their schedules.

"That's very upsetting," said parent Katie Creighton.

Parents who work full-time say they would need time to figure out how to get their children to and from school.

And right now, it's still unclear when the strike could begin.

"I have to go to work," Creighton said. "I work in an office and so does my husband, so that's difficult."

"Will I have to drive him from school tomorrow, or will he be picked up by the bus?" asked parent Tobin Poole.

Previous bus driver strike

According to union leaders, a strike for ABC drivers in 2021 "disrupted student transportation across Anne Arundel County and led to immediate steps by the County to improve working conditions and pay."

This would be the first strike for Re Wilson employees.

"Our members take pride in transporting students safely to and from school each day," said Ray Lee, Special Assistant to the President at UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO. "This vote reflects the seriousness of their concerns and their demand for a fair agreement that recognizes the importance of their work."