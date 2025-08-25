Anne Arundel County school bus drivers authorize strike as negotiations stall, union says

UFCW MCGEO Local 1994, the union that represents some school bus drivers in Anne Arundel County, voted to authorize a strike Monday just as students returned to the classroom.

It is unclear when the strike will start, as union leaders said they are waiting for management company Student Transportation of America (STA) to "provide a counter or resolution."

Union leaders said the management company's latest contract proposal "fails to address core issues around fair pay and respect on the job."

The union represents a total of 8,000 workers in Maryland.

In a statement shared Monday, STA said it is communicating with union leaders, the Anne Arundel County Public School district and local drivers about the contract discussions.

"We remain hopeful this matter will be resolved quickly so we can continue providing safe, reliable services to area students," the company said.

Contract negotiations stall

Last week, union leaders said drivers employed by the Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and Re Wilson would vote to strike after Student Transportation of America provided a "last, best and final offer" during contract negotiations. Both ABC and Re Wilson are operated under STA, union leaders said.

"This is the second time Annapolis Bus Company employees have faced the prospect of a strike in their ongoing effort to secure a fair contract," union leaders said in a statement last week.

According to union leaders, a strike for ABC drivers in 2021 "disrupted student transportation across Anne Arundel County and led to immediate steps by the County to improve working conditions and pay."

"For RE Wilson employees, this would be their first-ever strike vote," the union said.

Drivers who work under ABC and Re Wilson transport nearly 7,251 students each day, according to Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. The drivers operate routes for the district's elementary, middle and high schools, primarily in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton and South River areas.

"Our members take pride in transporting students safely to and from school each day," said Ray Lee, Special Assistant to the President at UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO. "This vote reflects the seriousness of their concerns and their demand for a fair agreement that recognizes the importance of their work."

The companies also operate 11 routes in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Bedell said.

Union leaders said the strike will not immediately take place, but the vote "empowers the bargaining committee to call a strike if negotiations break down."

"Our goal is always to reach an agreement at the bargaining table," Lee said in a statement.

School superintendent responds

On Monday, Superintendent Bedell said students and families would pay the price for "a disagreement that is not of their or our school district's making."

"A strike, should there be one, will leave dozens of routes uncovered and students with no way to get to and from school," Bedell said in a statement.

Bedell also said he spoke with officials at STA, and emphasized that "our students simply should not and cannot be pawns in a negotiating game."

"We understand the concerns it raises for students and families, and our top priority is maintaining continuity of service," STA said in its statement.

According to Bedell, changes to the transportation division have allowed the school district to start the previous two school years with zero bus driver vacancies.

Parents uneasy about possible strike

Tobin Poole lives in the neighborhood across the street from Rolling Knolls Elementary School in Annapolis, which makes it convenient for three of his children to walk.

However, his fourth and oldest child is set to start riding a school bus tomorrow.

He's concerned about what this strike could do.

"[It's made things] unpredictable, will I have to drive him to school tomorrow, or will he be picked up by the bus?" Poole said. "Things to look into tonight."

Poole is sympathetic as to why the vote to strike happened; however, he said the impact on families is too big to ignore.

"Every family is different, so what their expectations, their needs, or their ability to fill in the gaps are all different. It makes it very challenging," Poole said.