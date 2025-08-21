Anne Arundel County school bus drivers prepare to vote on a strike after contract talks stall

School bus drivers in Anne Arundel County are preparing to vote on a strike after the union says their company's offer fails to meet their expectations.

UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO says the bus drivers -- employed by Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and RE Wilson -- were told by management that it made its "last, best, and final" offer.

If the bus drivers vote to strike, transportation could be disrupted for thousands of Anne Arundel County students.

School bus drivers not happy with latest offer

The school bus drivers' union says the company's latest offer doesn't address key issues, including fair pay and respect.

"Our members take pride in transporting students safely to and from school each day," said Ray Lee, Special Assistant to the President at UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO. "This vote reflects the seriousness of their concerns and their demand for a fair agreement that recognizes the importance of their work."

Local 1994 says a strike authorization vote does not mean a strike will happen immediately. Rather, it would put pressure on the bargaining committee to call a strike if negotiations break down.

"Our goal is always to reach an agreement at the bargaining table," Lee said. "But make no mistake—our members are united, and they are prepared to stand up for themselves and their families."

Prior bus strikes in Anne Arundel County

According to UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO, employees of Annapolis Bus Company held a "wildcat strike" in October 2021 over contract disputes and working conditions, which "disrupted student transportation across Anne Arundel County and led to immediate steps by the County to improve working conditions and pay."

This would be the first strike for the employees of RE Wilson.