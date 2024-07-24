Annapolis Police release proactive plan to keep violent crime down

BALTIMORE -- Annapolis Police say their summer crime plan is about being proactive and continuing the downward trend in violent crime.

The plan includes initiatives like increased patrols in high-crime areas.

Annapolis had nine homicides by this time in 2023, and three of those victims included a father and son killed in a mass shooting outside of an Annapolis home over a parking dispute during a birthday celebration.

In 2023, there were 58 non-fatal shootings and shots-fired reports in Annapolis.

"We had individuals coming into communities and discharging and leaving 60 to 70 shell casings per incident," said Operations Commander Captain Lamar Howard.

There has only been one murder this year, while homicides, shootings and shots-fired calls are down 52%.

This year's summer crime plan aims to continue that downward trend.

Initiatives include arresting people wanted on outstanding warrants, recovering stolen cars and illegal guns and an increased presence in areas affected by crime and theft and near bars downtown.

"We were down here for Fourth of July and there were definitely a lot of police officers out which was nice to see," said Annapolis resident Gretchen.

Gretchen says she has felt safe in Annapolis this summer.

But Breanne, who works at a liquor store on West Street, thinks more should be done to prevent crimes, including theft.

"People coming in and stealing and somebody threw a brick through the window," Breanne said. "I'd say within the past year is when it's really been the worst."