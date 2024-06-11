A year after Annapolis mass shooting kills three, victims' families to hold vigil

BALTIMORE -- It has been one year since a mass shooting in Annapolis left three dead and another three wounded over a parking dispute between neighbors. Now, the victims' families are honoring their memory.

What was supposed to be a celebration quickly became several families' worst nightmare in a tragic ending to a birthday party.

Charles Robert Smith, 43, faces 42 charges in connection with the 2023 shooting deaths of Mario Mireles, 27; his father, Nick Mireles, 55, and family friend Christian Segovia, 25, and injuring three others outside his home at Paddington Place in Annapolis.

Our media partner the Baltimore Banner reports some of the victims' families have received financial and other assistance throughout the year.

Today, survivors and families of the victims will walk through Annapolis and hold a vigil to remember the lives lost as they continue the fight for justice

Smith is being held without bail, his trial is expected to begin early next year.

Tuesday's walk will begin at 5 p.m. at Lawyers Mall, ending with a vigil at City Dock.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a parking dispute, and long-standing animosity between the families.

Smith faces 42 charges including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of race/religious crime resulting in death, attempted murder charges and a slew of gun-related charges.

Maryland's hate crime statute allows prosecutors to add years to a sentence and financial penalties if a crime was motivated by hate toward a person or group belonging to a constitutionally protected class, such as race or ethnicity.

According to court documents, Smith returned home on June 11 when his neighbor, Mario Mireles, was hosting a large party with many cars parked along the street.

Charles Robert Smith, 43 Anne Arundel County Police

Smith's mother reportedly had called the police to say one of the cars was blocking their driveway.

Mario Mireles went to the home to argue about the parking complaint, according to court documents. Smith then reportedly got into a fight with Mireles and pulled out a gun

While partygoers attempted to render aid to Mireles, Smith went inside and grabbed a rifle before shooting out of a front window of his home, documents said. Nicolas Mireles, who was coming to the aid of his son, was shot and killed.

A woman was shot in the ankle, a man was shot in the arm and another man was shot in the leg and back.