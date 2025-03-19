Adult dead, child injured after shooting in Annapolis

A shooting in Annapolis left a child dead and a child injured Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told the Baltimore Banner that "gunfire erupted" on Clay Street around 7:45 a.m., prompting police to respond en masse to the area. A child was shot in the foot and an adult died after being shot, he said.

Police are expected to provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.