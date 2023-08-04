All charges dropped against women protesting BGE work in Federal Hill

All charges dropped against women protesting BGE work in Federal Hill

All charges dropped against women protesting BGE work in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE -- All the charges against three women who were arrested while protesting BGE in Federal Hill in June have been dismissed, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred on June 24, when Federal Hill residents Magdalena Fytzsimmons, Sandra Seward, and Clada Towels stood guard to stop BGE from further shutting off their power in order to install new equipment, who said they never consented to the work.

The controversial campaign by BGE has led to a class action lawsuit with over 400 plaintiffs.

Statement on the Dismissal of Charges Against BGE Protestors pic.twitter.com/Ls7P37aADT — Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office (@BaltimoreSAO) August 4, 2023

Thiru Vignarajah, who represents the women, reacted to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office's decision to drop the charges in a statement on Friday.

"These community advocates should never have been arrested and charges should have been dropped the next day," Vignarajah said. "We are grateful no further resources are being wasted to aid and abet BGE's unlawful campaign of bullying and bulldozing City neighborhoods."

