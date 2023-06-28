BGE ordered to pause exterior regulator installation, restore gas services

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore judge on Wednesday ordered Baltimore Gas and Energy to restore gas service to protesting customers and issued a restraining order against the installation of controversial exterior gas regulators.

A group of Baltimore homeowners have filed a class action lawsuit to stop BGE from installing the outside regulators without permission and from threatening to shut off gas services.

The temporary restraining order lasts 10 days.

Some residents claim the high-pressure gas regulators being installed are dangerous and several were arrested last week in their battle with BGE.

The customers said BGE turned off the services of residents who disrupted the utility company's work and didn't give their consent to tear up their streets, drill holes in their historic homes and allow crews to install the gas equipment last week.

One of the plaintiffs speaking now about the temporary restraining order. “BGE broke the law by how they turned off customers’ gas.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/1iLLH4aVkI — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 28, 2023

The work requires BGE to drill into the front of homes and tear up the sidewalk.

The plaintiffs cheered in the Baltimore City Circuit Court after their victory over the company. They were also seen cheering outside the court.

"You shouldn't have to go to jail to fight for justice," attorney Thiru Vignarajah said. "Shame on the city and shame on BGE."

Some plaintiffs cheer while leaving court after the victory against BGE. “You shouldn’t have to go to jail to fight for justice. Shame on the city and shame on BGE” their attorney says. @wjz pic.twitter.com/yv9XFJ7iMo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 28, 2023

The plaintiffs are not just from Federal Hill, where several were arrested in protest last week.

"We haven't received any notification from BGE. The first I personally heard about it was when I saw BGE workers on my private property. I saw them out my window and went and asked them, 'Hey, guys, what are you doing?' And that is the very first time I heard about it," Paula Fernandes, from Mount Vernon, told WJZ's Mike Hellgren.

BGE said in a statement that external gas regulators are safer and provide easier access to first responders, and if they leak, the gas will escape outdoors and not build up inside homes. The company notes the "resulting explosion could be catastrophic."

The company also posted a timeline, insisting they gave proper notice to cut off gas to some residents who will not allow the new regulators to be installed.

Some customers contend they were given just three days' notice.