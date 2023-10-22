All but one firefighter injured in last week's deadly NW Baltimore rowhome fire released from hospital

BALTIMORE - Three of four firefighters injured in last week's deadly Northwest Baltimore rowhome fire have been released from the hospital. The fourth firefighter remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Last Thursday's two-alarm fire in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue killed 31-year-old firefighter Rodney Pitts III, of Engine Company #29.

Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to the two-alarm fire at a two-story brick rowhome, which spread to three other dwellings.

Firefighters gained entry into the building to perform an interior attack. The injured firefighters were transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Wallace said police do not currently have anyone in custody but have conducted several interviews.