Alert Days in effect as temperatures near triple digits

Welcome to Sunday!

BWI-Marshall peaked at 90° on Saturday afternoon and we're forecasting even warmer temperatures for Sunday afternoon. Highs across the area reach the mid to upper 90s.

WJZ Alert days in place for dangerous heat

The combination of near triple digit heat and elevated humidity levels have prompted the WJZ First Alert Weather team to issue Alert Days for Sunday through Wednesday of this week. Maximum temperatures will peak close to 100° each of those days with Monday and Tuesday the most likely afternoons to surpass that mark. This could rival high temperature records at BWI.

Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States. Please take the Alert Days seriously, especially if you will be outdoors in the next couple of days.

A heat advisory is in place west of Baltimore for Frederick, Washington, as well as parts of Allegany and Montgomery Counties today from noon to 8 pm for heat indices up to 105°.

With warmer air on the way early in the work week, additional heat alerts will be active across much of Maryland:

A heat advisory will go into effect for Talbot, Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne's counties starting 8 am on Monday through 8 pm Tuesday evening.

An extreme heat watch for the rest of the state will go into effect at 11 am Monday morning through 9 pm Monday evening. Feels like temperatures will approach 110° for these areas.

Regardless of whether or not your neighborhood is in an alert, the entire area will be extremely hot and humid.

A few ways to stay safe and healthy while working outside during extreme heat -

Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors

Drink lots of water, even if you don't feel thirsty

Remember pets and the elderly in the heat

In preparation for the unusually hot weather, Baltimore City's Health Department is declaring its first 'Code Red Extreme' Heat Alert. The alert begins Sunday and runs through the middle of the week. A list of available cooling centers is listed on the city's website.

Sunday storms possible

Sunday afternoon may also see an isolated shower or storm develop as a system moves in from the north. If we do see wet weather, we have a low-end risk for a stronger storm, as well. A level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for far northeast Maryland. Damaging winds and larger hail would be the greatest threat if severe weather materializes on Sunday.

Heat eases later in the week

Temperatures eventually begin to slowly ease away from the century mark late in the upcoming week. This will also come with increased shower and storm chances thanks to a front expected to inch closer to the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line from the north. We're still forecasting highs in the low 90s Friday into the final weekend of June.