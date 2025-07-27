Alert Day Sunday for high heat and potentially strong storms

A few storms early on Sunday morning may have woken you up before the sun on Sunday morning.

Once those storms moved out, it was a foggy and dreary start to the day for many neighborhoods. We may not see as much sunshine to end the weekend as we did on Saturday but it will be just as hot. High temperatures will return to near 90° and some will peak in the mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity continues to run high, which will make it feel like up to 105° during the afternoon.

With it being another hot day and the risk for strong storms, Sunday is another WJZ Weather Alert Day.

The storm threat increases this afternoon (a few spot showers may move through during the morning). Any storms could produce strong winds, heavy rain and lightning. Things are expected to quiet down after sunset for a dry night.

High heat continues through much of the next week.

A midweek cold front fires off more storms on Wednesday and Thursday. A much more comfortable pattern sets in behind that front on Friday to start August and into the first weekend of the new month.