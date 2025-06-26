Severe Thunderstorm Watch in parts of Maryland for stormy evening weather

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several Maryland counties on Thursday as stormy weather is expected during the evening commute.

The alert, issued for Baltimore City, along with Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, and Howard counties, will remain in effect through 10 p.m.

The storms come as a heat wave continues to bring temperatures in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach 100° to 105° ahead of late-day downpours.

Heat, humidity, stormy weather in Maryland

The risk of a few severe storms is increasing across central Maryland, prompting a WJZ Alert Day until 8 p.m. Scattered strong to severe storms will develop anytime today, but especially after lunchtime. The most numerous strong storms should be between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. The risk of severe storms impacting your evening is greatest before 8 p.m.

A few storms could produce drenching downpours, very intense lightning, gusty winds and hail. Widespread severe weather isn't likely, but a few storms could be severe with wind gusts up to 60 to 65 mph.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the I-95 corridor through early evening.

Temperatures have soared into the 90s again. High levels of humidity are pushing feels like temperatures into the 100° to 105° range for most of us. Everyone is advised to take frequent breaks in the A/C and drink plenty of water.

Remember to keep a close eye and ear out for rapidly changing weather conditions. When thunder roars, head indoors.

Heat alerts in Maryland

A heat advisory is in effect for central Maryland until 7 p.m. Thursday. Feels like temperatures will approach 105° (and a handful of neighborhoods could surpass that mark) across the WJZ Viewing Area.

Even though extreme heat warnings have been lifted, the heat can be dangerous, especially to the sick and elderly when the feels like temperature surpasses 100°.

Staying cool during Maryland heat wave

Here are a few ways to stay safe and healthy while working outside during extreme heat:

Wear loose-fitting, light colored clothing

Avoid being in the direct rays of the sun

Take frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors

Drink lots of water, even if you don't feel thirsty. Two liters of water a day is recommended

Remember pets and the elderly in the heat

Make sure ceiling fans are circulating counterclockwise to circulate cooler air downward

A list of cooling centers is available HERE.

Major relief Friday

Behind the cold front that eases through our area later today and tonight, much cooler weather filters into most of Maryland. Friday will be cooler as the cold front continues to sink south of us. High temperatures may not reach 80° for areas along the Bay, Baltimore City, and most of northeast Maryland. There is another chance of showers and storms Friday. Rain coverage remains spotty.

Summer weather weekend in Maryland

The upcoming weekend will be seasonably hot and muggy.

Expect variable clouds, with hot and muggy weather. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be of the hit-or-miss variety. Not every neighborhood will get wet. Neighborhoods that do receive storms could receive locally heavy rainfall, cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s both weekend afternoons. It'll feel hotter when mugginess is factored in.