Alert Day declared for fog Wednesday morning, rain on the way

BALTIMORE -- Today is a WJZ Alert Day because of widespread fog across the state.

Visibility is reduced to near zero in some places so please give yourself some extra time as you head into work and get your kids off to school.

As for how it feels out there, morning temperatures are mild with mid to upper 40s and even some low 50s.

The roads are damp from last night's showers with more rain moving in over the next few hours.

Far Western Maryland is already seeing the wet weather.

The showers will taper by lunchtime, but the clouds will stick around as temps climb to near 60 this afternoon.

