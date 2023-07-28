Air conditioning overtime: Making sure your AC is in tip-top shape during this extreme heat blast

BALTIMORE -- As the heatwave continues, our air conditioners have been working overtime to keep us cool.

A local business advises you to make sure your AC is in tip-top shape at all times.

When it gets too hot, Desiree Kellam always likes to bring her summer camp to the splash pad at Inner Harbor.

"It's wonderful, there should be more places [like this in the city] than here," Kellam said. "Kids can't stay cooped up, so you gotta find some kind of [relief], even if you have a pool in your backyard."

But, when they're all done cooling off there, the plan is to cool off indoors with some AC.

In anticipation of the demand for this heatwave, PJM issued an energy emergency alert level one.

PJM is the operator of the power grid that Maryland is on and issuing this alert ensures no one's power -- most importantly, AC -- is interrupted.

Meanwhile, "At Your Service Heating and Cooling" has been making sure peoples' AC units at home and businesses are still working.

Maurice Eben, a service manager with "At Your Service," said he and his technicians have been taking calls nonstop to check or fix units all over the area.

If you haven't already, Eben recommends having a technician check up on your AC.

"That way you at least know where your system stands and, moving forward, when these really, really hot summer days happen you're able to keep your family cool," he said.

Not having a good tune-up can have serious consequences.

"When it's this hot, fires can happen, you don't see that too often but it's possible because all these critical components are under a heavy load with the stress of the outside weather," Eben said.

Another place we're blasting our AC is in our cars. AAA warns the heat does more damage than the cold, especially to our batteries.

AAA advises to be sure to check your car's battery and to make sure your tires are properly inflated.