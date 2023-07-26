Heat Wave Resources: Here's where to find cooling centers in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A heat wave will be sweeping over the state of Maryland over the next few days, bringing dangerously high temperatures to the state.

Maryland's various cities and counties are offering their residents respite from the blistering sun at cooling centers.

This is a list of the cooling centers available near you.

Howard County:

Gary J. Arthur, North Laurel, Roger Carter Community Centers

All Six Howard County 50+ Centers

All Howard County Public Library Branches

Harford County:

The Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Health Department will offer the cooling centers at library branches from July 27 through July 29. Several library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin St., Aberdeen

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air

Darlington – 3535 Conowingo Road, Street

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford

The Aberdeen and Abingdon branches will have extended hours on Friday and Saturday until 8 p.m.

Annapolis:

Roger "Pip" Moyer Community Center

Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library located at 1410 West Street. (Open July 27 and July 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., but only between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29.)

Annapolis Senior Activity Center located at 119 S. Villa Avenue. (Open July 27 and July 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Baltimore City:

The Health Department's Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center at 4920 Harford Road. (410) 426-4009

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center at 1601 Baker Street. (410) 396-7725

Oliver Senior Center at 1700 North Gay Street. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging at 4501 Reisterstown Road. (410) 396-3535.

Waxter Senior Center at 1000 Cathedral Street. (410) 396-1324

Hatton Senior Center at 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services sites will open the following locations as cooling centers:

My Sisters Place Women's Center at 17 W. Franklin Street will be open between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Only women and children are allowed at the center.

Beans & Bread at 402 S. Bond Street will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open a cooling center at Cherry Hill Homes in the 2700 block of Spelman Road between 8:30 a.m. and 4 pm. on Thursday and Friday.

ShopRite Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue will be open as a community cooling center during its regular hours Thursday through Saturday.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit their local Enoch Pratt Free Library branch during their regular hours.