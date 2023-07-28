First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat Friday, Saturday

BALTIMORE -- WJZ ALERT DAYS for the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect today.

A short-lived, but possibly dangerous heat wave will deliver sweltering temperatures to our area through Saturday. High temperatures during this time will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The combination of high humidity combined with the heat will deliver heat index values 110 Friday afternoon, and 105-110 Saturday afternoon.

If you thought yesterday was hot, brace yourselves for an even hotter day today as we continue our #heatstreak 🥵@TimWilliamsWJZ is in our first alert weather center all morning long with what you need to know as we head into the day and weekend ☀️ pic.twitter.com/DzmreObrXV — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 28, 2023

It's important that you are taking precautions for yourself and checking-in on your neighbors, pets, and the elderly during this extreme heat. Staying hydrated with clear, caffeine-free, alcohol-free beverages is paramount.

Taking breaks in A/C is also extremely helpful to the body, especially if you can do this for a few hours. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and avoiding the direct rays of the sun is extremely important.

Our ALERT DAY Saturday also includes the chance of severe thunderstorms. These storms will feed off the extremely hot and humid air. The best chance of severe weather today will be from 2 PM until 10 PM.

Not every neighborhood will receive one of these storms, but areas that do could experience damaging winds, intense lightning, and blinding downpours. Please make sure to have a way to receive severe warnings and watches this afternoon if they're issued.

Saturday's storms could also be severe with damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and blinding downpours. The timeline of storms Saturday looks a bit later during the evening and nighttime hours.

While we could see a few leftover storms on Sunday, the worst of the brutal heat and humidity will be over. We'll see temperatures dip below average with highs back into the middle to upper 80s for much of next week.

This will feel rather refreshing after this round of brutal heat.