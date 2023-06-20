Watch CBS News
AFRAM Festival brings more than 300,000 visitors to Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE -- Bringing more than 300,000 attendees to Druid Hill Park, Baltimore's 2023 AFRAM Festival was a major success. 

It's the largest festival celebrating African American culture on the East Coast, and WJZ is the proud media sponsor for the event.  

From visits by city and state leaders, to performances from major musical acts, delicious food vendors and more, the experience served as a showcase of Baltimore City's rich Black culture.  

Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott was filled with enthusiasm, emceeing much of the event on stage.

"(It) was a beautiful celebration of culture, a beautiful celebration of black excellence, and a beautiful celebration of BALTIMORE," Mayor Scott tweeted.  

