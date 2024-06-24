AFRAM returns to Druid Hill with full force and a whole lot of heat

AFRAM returns to Druid Hill with full force and a whole lot of heat

AFRAM returns to Druid Hill with full force and a whole lot of heat

BALTIMORE -- Major acts at AFRAM dominated the stage this year, despite record heat on both days of the two-day festival.

"The DJ told us that it's going to be hot and we're going to be sweating and he had us doing just that by dancing and having a good time," said one of the festivalgoers.

Baltimore reached a record-breaking 101 degrees but that didn't stop thousands of people from swarming to the stage to watch hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes perform.

"We are still out here, you know Baltimore is going to show up and show out," a Baltimorean woman said enthusiastically.

The Flipmore Squad Frontman kicked off day one with Big Daddy Kane, including numerous others like Alex Isley.

Attendees braved triple-digit temps to enjoy the free festival recognized as one of the largest African American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast to enjoy community, food, and music.

"I think to be around community, love, family, and all the things this has felt so good," said another festival attendee.

Thousands came back for more on Sunday for iconic funk rockers Morris Day and The Time. Plus, rising R&B star, October London, and Grammy Award winning songstress, Mya, who WJZ got a chance to catch up with after hitting the big stage.

Mayor Brandon Scott described the festivities as a success stating, "It was an amazing weekend to celebrate Black culture on Juneteenth weekend."

AFRAM once again solidified its status as Baltimore's premier summer event.