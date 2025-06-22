Watch CBS News
AFRAM brings sense of community back to Druid Hill for 49th year

Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor
Large crowds of music enthusiasts attended the first day of AFRAM on Saturday.

Festival-goers enjoyed their favorite artists, but were more excited about the positive atmosphere.

"This is just unique to Baltimore," said Samantha Potts, one of the attendees. "It's Baltimore flavor. It's Baltimore style, and we always get top talent!"

The event attracted a crowd of all ages.

"It feels like a community," said Kayla Rich. "It feels like we're all together having a great time. It feels like a party...family."

Organizers and family members backed this, hailing AFRAM as a family-friendly event.

"I'm a mom who's always busy with my son," said Tynisha Brown. "I don't have much time for myself, and today I wanted to make that happen and help him to connect with the community."

The crowd rolled in early with tents, chairs, and food. Throughout the day, they heard from R&B artist VEDO, rappers JT and Stefflon Don. Saweetie announced Friday she wouldn't be able to attend AFRAM due to an injury.

Many also looked forward to Saturday's headliner, Juvenile and the 400 Degreez Band.

However, festivalgoers said AFRAM provides a deeper connection beyond the music.

"It means power," Brown said. "It means strength. It means togetherness. It means community. It means new beginnings. It means so much."

"It's beautiful Black pride," Potts said. "It's peaceful, well-organized. The food is great."

About AFRAM

AFRAM is one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast. It draws a crowd of more than 150,000 each day of the festival, according to its website.

The event, organized by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, is in its 49th year.

The festival picks up Sunday at 12p. Patti LaBelle, Teedra Moss, Amerie, Silk and more will perform.

