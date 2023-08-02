Accused Baltimore County serial rapist arrested for crimes in 1970s and 1980s

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a 70-year-old man accused of multiple rapes back in the 1970s and 1980s.

James Shipe Sr. has been charged with the rape of five women from 1978 and 1986. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

He was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary.

According to charging documents obtained by WJZ, the first rape happened in September 1978 when a man broke into a woman's apartment in Cockeysville.

The suspect then broke into and allegedly raped another woman in her apartment in December 1978. The suspect allegedly broke into apartments and raped women in September 1982; May 1986; and September 1986.

Search and seizure warrants were issued in June 13 to collect DNA from Shipe which were given to Baltimore County Forensics for analysis.

The DNA collected matched Shipe's, according to documents.

"While we know today's arrest cannot erase the harm Shipe inflicted upon The Survivors, the Baltimore County Police Department has removed a dangerous threat from our communities," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. "Our commitment to all The Survivors of sexual assault remains steadfast as the investigation into these crimes continues. We thank our many partners who have assisted in this ongoing effort."

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone with information about other sexual assaults involving Shipe to call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.

Survivors who would prefer to speak with a victim advocate may contact the Department's Victim Advocate by calling 443-345-7587 or emailing aharkins@turnaroundinc.org.