$6,000 reward offered for arrest in murder of Versey Spell, an Oriole Park greeter

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in 75-year-old Versey Spell's murder.

Spell, who was reported missing in October 2022, was found to be dead last March.

Her remains were found in a container in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Around 5:37 p.m. On March 3, officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after a request for police assistance. 

When they arrived, they were told that there was a black container containing possible human remains in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard.  

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiners' Office for an autopsy, and homicide was notified.  

On March 21, the medical examiner confirmed the identification.

Spell, a retired federal employee who had been working as an Oriole Park greeter, disappeared under suspicious circumstances. According to her family, they found Spell's doors were forced open, the house was in disarray and a strange woman was in the homeowner's bed.  

The relatives said Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.    

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 9:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

