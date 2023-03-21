Police identify body found in container as missing retired federal employee, Oriole Park greeter

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a body found in a container this month in Northwest Baltimore as Versey Spell, a 75-year-old woman who was first reported missing last year.

Spell was first reported missing to police in October 2022, from her home in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.

She disappeared under suspicious circumstances. According to her family, they found Spell's doors were forced open, the house was in disarray and a strange woman was in the homeowner's bed.

The relatives said Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.

Those who knew Spell told WJZ in November she had been renting an apartment from a long-time friend and co-worker for the past 15 years.

Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The remains were found March 3 in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, down the block from Spell's home.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of our long-time Orioles usher, Versey Spell," The Orioles said in a statement to WJZ. "Our Orioles family sends heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. We will miss her warm welcomes at the ballpark."

Spell's next-door neighbor told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is haunted by memories of the victim.

"We would smile at each other. I felt she was a very sweet lady," said Terrileigh, who declined to give her last name. "We just have to help each other and make sure everyone is safe. I think it takes a lot of nerve when you're disabled, older. It's like they're preying on people."

Terrileigh added of Spell, "God rest her soul."

At the home Tuesday, Hellgren spoke to the nephew of the owner. He says his aunt was best friends with Spell and rented an apartment to her.

"Devastating. She's real broken up . . . She didn't deserve nothing like that," he said. "It's incredible that somebody would do something like that. I don't know. I don't know what happened."

Spell's remains were discovered inside a container near the busy intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard on March 3. That location is just a few blocks from her home.

According to a review of police dispatch calls, the body had been there for some time.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.