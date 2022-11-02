Family, friends hold prayer vigil for 75-year-old reported missing more than two weeks ago

BALTIMORE - Concern is growing for a Baltimore woman who was reported missing two weeks ago, and still has not been found.

Police released a notice of a missing vulnerable adult on Oct. 19. Versey Spell, 75, was last seen in the 3900 block of Berrington Road.

She is described as a Black female, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

Worried friends and family are putting together a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in hopes that it will help being Ms. Spell home.

Those who know Ms. Spell say she has been renting an apartment from a long-time friend and co-worker for the past 15 years.

Family members said Ms. Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

According to family members, they found Ms. Spell's doors were forced open, the house was in disarray and an estranged woman in the homeowner's bed.

Relatives found that Ms. Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still in the home, and her glasses and other personal items were found outside the home.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Versey Spell's whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.