$27K reward offered for information on shooting death of Jalil George

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Metro Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information on a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore to $27,000.

The nonprofit organization announced on Friday that the reward for tips that would help detectives catch the person who killed Jalil George had been bumped up from $8,000.

George was killed on Dec. 7 after he was shot in the arm and the head in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue.

Police say medics pronounced George dead at the site of the shooting.

He was working on rehabilitating a house in the neighborhood at the time of the shooting, according to the nonprofit organization.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

February 3, 2023 / 6:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

