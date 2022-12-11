Northwest Baltimore murder victim remembered with candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- On Saturday, the family and friends of Jalil George remembered their loved one with a candlelight vigil.

George was killed on Wednesday after he was shot in the arm and the head in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue.

Police say medics pronounced George dead at the site of the shooting.

"The fact this many people came out to support is beautiful and I know he's smiling," one man said of the gathering on Saturday. "I just wanted people to come together and called it a vigil. I have candles out here for people to light. I brought a speaker to play some music and a speaker for people to talk in, and maybe get a few words for him."