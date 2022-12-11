Watch CBS News
Crime

Northwest Baltimore murder victim remembered with candlelight vigil

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- On Saturday, the family and friends of Jalil George remembered their loved one with a candlelight vigil.

George was killed on Wednesday after he was shot in the arm and the head in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue.

Police say medics pronounced George dead at the site of the shooting.

"The fact this many people came out to support is beautiful and I know he's smiling," one man said of the gathering on Saturday. "I just wanted people to come together and called it a vigil. I have candles out here for people to light. I brought a speaker to play some music and a speaker for people to talk in, and maybe get a few words for him."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.