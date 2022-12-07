Man shot multiple times, killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers working in the northwest part of the city were sent to the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting at 2:53 p.m., police said.

That's where they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his arm and head, according to authorities.

Not long after, medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.