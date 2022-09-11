21-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 21-year-old woman after she stepped out onto a roadway in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.

State troopers found Marian Narian of Gambrills suffering from fatal injuries near the intersection of Route 295 and Nursery Road around 6 a.m., Maryland State Police said.

When they arrived at the crash site, they found her lying in the road, police said.

Troopers noticed the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan off of the roadway about 10 to 15 feet over the guardrail, according to authorities.

They later learned that Narian had been driving the SUV prior to veering off the road for unknown reasons, police said.

Investigators believe Narian exited the SUV and stepped out onto the roadway, which is when another vehicle struck her.

Anyone with information about the events leading up to the crash that killed Narian should contact police at 410-761-5130, police said.