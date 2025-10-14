Baltimore police arrested 21 homicide, non-fatal shooting suspects in past month

21 suspects connected to homicides and non-fatal shootings have been arrested over the past month, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) announced Tuesday

Detectives closed 20 cases and arrested one additional suspect linked to a case closed in July, BPD said. Sixteen of the 21 suspects have prior arrest records in Maryland, and eight are repeat violent offenders.

"Our detectives, along with the Warrant Apprehension Task Force and our partners with the U.S. Marshals Service, have done an outstanding job investigating these cases, identifying those responsible, and removing violent offenders from our streets," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The Warrant Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested of the suspects during this period.

The full list of arrests and charges is available on the Baltimore Police website.

Arrests so far this year

The department said it has arrested 68 suspects for homicide and 104 suspects for non-fatal shootings in 2025.

Worley said the department continues to work with community and law enforcement partners to seek justice.

"The Baltimore Police Department continues to work alongside our community and law enforcement partners to seek justice and make our city safer," he said. "Together, we are sending a clear message: if you choose violence, we will pursue you and hold you accountable within the criminal justice system."

Crime reduction in Baltimore

Last week, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office said both homicides and non-fatal shootings in Baltimore have declined by 50% since 2023, according to data from the mayor's office.

The stats come as the city marks a historic downward trend in violent crime.

As of September 1, Baltimore recorded 91 homicides and 218 nonfatal shootings in 2025. According to data released by the mayor, that marks the lowest number of homicides during the first eight months of any year in more than half a century.

The city has seen declines in violent crime for two consecutive years and is now experiencing its safest stretch in over 50 years.