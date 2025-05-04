18-year-old killed from shooting in Anne Arundel County, police say

An 18-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie. Police said 18-year-old Jonathan Guiliani, from Glen Burnie, died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-222-4731 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Two killed in March shooting in Severn

As of April 20, Anne Arundel County recorded three homicide victims in 2025. In 2024, 10 people were murdered in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department's daily crime report.

Two of those homicide victims were killed in a quadruple shooting on March 4 in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn.

One of the men, 23-year-old Derrick Purcell Ahmad McDonald, of Severn, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Mack Samuel Halloway III, 28, of Glen Burnie, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Police said a basketball game was being played when shots were fired.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers found a vehicle near Pioneer Drive and Jacobs Road with two men inside who are believed to be involved in the shooting.

"When officers were on scene, they were told there was a vehicle involved in the incident," Anne Arundel County police spokesperson Adrienne Johnson said. "Once they located that vehicle, they came across two subjects."

Man fatally shot near Annapolis bus stop

Annapolis police responded to a double shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead and an 11-year-old injured on March 19 near a bus stop on Clay Street.

Police said an argument led to a fight, which prompted Roscoe Jerome Jones to allegedly shoot and kill John Simms Jr. Jones, from Oxon Hill, was arrested on April 7 in Washington, D.C.

"The argument escalated into a fight, mace was deployed, it was a melee, people were scattering and running, and the next thing you know, a gun comes out," Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.