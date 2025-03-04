2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Anne Arundel County, police say

Two men died and two others were injured after a shooting Tuesday evening in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn. Police said a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were pronounced dead, and two other men were taken to the hospital.

Police said there was a basketball game being played at the basketball courts when shots were fired.

"We are going to try and determine what led up to it, what the motive was, what proceeded the incident," Anne Arundel County Police Capt. Tim Davis said. "We want to get to the bottom of it and locate the individuals that were responsible for this incident."

Police told people to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to work.

Neighbors say gunfire erupted over a game of basketball between kids and adults. Multiple people shot. We’re waiting for an update from police @wjz https://t.co/tH25d9tRma — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 5, 2025

Anne Arundel County police said more officers will be patrolling the area in Severn over the next few days. Police will also provide resources for community members.

"Our main impact here is to make sure the community feels safe and that there are no more instances of violence," Anne Arundel County Police Capt. Chad McFarlane said. "Our message to the community is that Anne Arundel County is a safe place to live. We are here to make sure we work with them and make sure they feel safe."

Homicides in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County police have investigated three homicides in 2025, according to Assistant Police Chief William Lowry.

In 2024, the department responded to 10 homicides.

"Even though I have been a police officer for over 50 years, when you pull up to scenes like this, one of the first people you see are children, you hear family members crying. That has an impact on the first responding officers," Lowry said. "We understand as best as we can the trauma that the family members are going through, children trying to live in a peaceful community and they hear gunshots and see fire and police responding. It's very traumatic for the community."