Man arrested by U.S. Marshals for double shooting near Annapolis school bus stop

A man accused in a shooting that killed a man and injured an 11-year-old near a school bus stop in Annapolis was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday.

The shooting on March 19 left 36-year-old John Simms Jr. dead. The 11-year-old child was taken to a hospital after being shot in the foot, according to officials.

The shooting prompted a search for 31-year-old Roscoe Jerome Jones of Oxon Hill.

According to Annapolis police, Jones was taken into custody on Monday, April 7, in Washington, D.C. Officials said his extradition is pending.

Jones will be charged with murder.

Children nearby as shooting occurs

Annapolis Police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Clay Street, which occurred as children were in the area. Police Chief Ed Jackson described the scene as chaotic.

"You had a lot of kids out there," said Annapolis resident Harold Lloyd. "Thinking about the kids and what kind of trauma they're going through by seeing that, them going to school and thinking about that. I saw some kids walking to school that were crying. We don't realize the trauma that this has on a neighborhood."

Police said they had been monitoring the area for a while due to an uptick in crime. Following the shooting, police said they would continue to be present in the area.

"It's everybody's business when we have homicides in the street at 7:40 in the morning where kids, and it could have been anybody's kid, struck by that bullet trying to get to school," Jackson said.

Argument leads to double shooting

Police said the double shooting was prompted by an argument between Jones and Simms. Investigators said Jones shot Simms several times.

"The argument escalated into a fight, mace was deployed, it was a melee, people were scattering and running, and the next thing you know, a gun comes out," Chief Jackson said.

Police revealed that Jones has a violent criminal history.

During a community meeting, Shatoya Larkins asked the man who killed her child's father to turn himself in.

"Now my daughter don't have a father, the only man she will ever know," Larkins said.