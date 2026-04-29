New $18 million Anne Arundel County fire station to replace iconic community building

A new fire station is on the way to Cape St. Claire, replacing an iconic building that has served the community since the 1950s.

Anne Arundel County leaders broke ground Wednesday morning on the new Station 19, a roughly $18 million project they say will improve safety for both firefighters and the people they serve.

"Seventy-one years ago, this company started, and the company built this station by hand," said Amanda Fiedler, the Anne Arundel County councilmember for District 5.

Since then, the population on the Broadneck peninsula has grown significantly, outpacing the capacity of the existing building.

"This is a small but mighty station if you think of its size now and the number of residents that this station serves," Fiedler said.

A new fire station is on the way to Cape St. Claire, replacing an iconic building that has served the community since the 1950s. CBS News Baltimore

Future of the new fire station

By 2028, the current building is expected to be replaced with a modern facility designed to meet the needs of the growing community.

"It is a beloved relic of the peninsula, it has been a welcoming icon to the Cape St. Claire community, but it is time to let the relic rest and give our firefighters the building they deserve," Fiedler said.

The new, county-owned Station 19 will span more than 21,000 square feet and include four drive-through bays, space for both career and volunteer crews, and areas for community use.

Officials said the design also prioritizes firefighter health, with updated ventilation systems.

"They're not going to be breathing in air from where their gear is set to where their living quarters are," said Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said the new station will also include modern technology to support emergency response.

"There's technology in there that's good for our firefighters, good for our residents, so we're improving public safety all over this county," Pittman said.

A recruiting pitch

County leaders said facilities like this can help attract firefighters, as staffing remains a broader conversation across the county.

Pittman said 74 firefighter positions have been added since he took office, with more expected in the upcoming fiscal year 2027 budget which will be presented this Friday.

"There's been talk of some 300, that's obviously not something we can afford anytime in the short term," Pittman said.

For now, firefighters say the new station represents an investment in the future.

"We're looking forward to the next 70 years of valued partnership," said Cape St. Claire VFC Chief Drew Mutch.