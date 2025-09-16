150 jobs to be created at Tradepoint Atlantic's new steel pile fabrication factory

A new steel pile fabrication factory at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County is expected to create 150 high-skilled jobs, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced on Tuesday.

The JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC, is opening a new 200,000 square foot pipe pile fabrication center at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The new factory will create approximately 150 high-skilled jobs and represents $50 million in capital investments from JD Fields, including more than $1.8 million in combined state and county investments, according to the governor's office..

"There are those who said that once the Bethlehem Steel plant closed down, steel would never come back to Baltimore," Gov. Moore said. "Well, today, we don't just prove the doubters wrong, we prove the dreamers right. Because in just two and a half years, we have worked together to deliver one of the great comeback stories in the history of the United States of America."

What will the new factory bring to Tradepoint Atlantic?

The move by JD Fields HDM Spiralweld Mill, LLC will be the company's first expansion to the East Coast from its headquarters in Houston, Texas.

This fabrication center will be built on a 13-acre site within the southeast portion of Tradepoint Atlantic's Sparrows Point peninsula. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2026, with operations set to start in early 2027.

According to a press release, the facility will "convert international and domestic steel plates and coils into specialized structural steel, which will support critical infrastructure throughout the United States."

"The state is proud to support JD Fields & Company and HDM Steel Pipe's efforts in locating its newest facility at Tradepoint Atlantic, which will support infrastructure projects across the country," said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. "With their national recognition and leadership in steel fabrication, this partnership will play an important role in Maryland's manufacturing industry for years to come."